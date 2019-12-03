Apple HomePod drops to $188, beating Black Friday pricing by $12 (Reg. $299)

- Dec. 3rd 2019 10:40 am ET

0

Trusted seller Mac Sales (An OWC subsidiary) is currently offering Apple HomePod in White for $188 shipped once added to your cart. Usually selling for $299, today’s offer is $12 under the Black Friday discount we spotted last week and is one of the lowest we’ve seen to date on a new condition model. Whether you’re looking to enjoy hi-fi playback on all of your favorites from Apple Music or control smart home devices with Siri, HomePod is a great option for those in the Apple ecosystem. Add in other enticing features like AirPlay 2 and you can easily beam content from a variety of sources on your iOS device. This model  is new, but comes in non-retail packaging and is backed by a one-year OWC Fulfilled Limited Warranty.Learn more in our hands-on review.

Those who might end up wall mounting their HomePod will want to take a look at this metal stand. It’ll set you back $25 right now at Amazon and sports a unobtrusive white design so you’ll still be able to enjoy the HomePod’s dashing form-factor.

If you’d rather call upon Alexa for controlling lights or playing tunes, Amazon’s Cyber Monday Echo deals are still live.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking.

Nanoleaf HomeKit Lights

Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are some of the best-selling options over at Amazon.
You'll find the absolute lowest prices around on MacBook Pro, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV (and everything else) down below.
