Smartphone Accessories: Samsung 10000mAh 7.5W Qi Charger Power Bank $37, more

- Dec. 3rd 2019 11:56 am ET

Amazon offers the Samsung 2-in-1 Portable 10000mAh Power Bank and 7.5W Qi Charger in pink for $36.71 shipped. Grab the silver version for $40. Normally you’d pay $60 at Best Buy, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $3 and marking a new Amazon all-time low. This 2-in-1 portable charger is the perfect way to keep your Galaxy handset and more powered up while traveling. It features a 10000mAh capacity, enough to refuel most modern smartphones at least two times over. Plus, a 7.5W Qi charging pad is built right in alongside USB-C PD and 2.4A USB ports. Rated 4.7/5 stars

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

  • Anker’s Cyber Monday sale offers some of this year’s best prices from $8.50
  • OtterBox SYMMETRY iPhone 8 Plus Clear Case: $16 (Reg. $25) | Amazon
  • Oittm 5-in-1 Apple Watch Charging Stand: $18 (Reg. $36) | Amazon 
    • w/ on-page coupon
  • ZAGG InvisibleShield Glass+: $8 (Reg. $15) | Amazon 
  • BESTEK Power Cube: $18 (Reg. $28) | Amazon
    • w/ on-page coupon + code 8QUYMQSV

On-the-go power meets wireless charging. The Wireless Charger Portable Battery fills all your mobile power needs. Conveniently charge your smartphone on the wireless charger when it is plugged in, and also take the charger with you as a 10,000 mAh portable battery pack.

The included USB-C cable can charge a device through the USB port while simultaneously powering a device with the wireless charger pad on top.3 Experience up to 7.5 Watt wireless fast charging output on the wireless charger pad.1 Or, plug in with a USB cable and get up to 15 Watts of power.

