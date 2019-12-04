Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 11 can be yours for $219 (Save up to $110)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Chromebook Spin 11 1.1GHz/4GB/32GB in Obsidian Black for $219 shipped. Also available direct from Best Buy. Usually selling for $289, today’s offer saves you over 25% and drops the price to match our previous mention for the all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy currently offers the Sparky Silver version for $329 right now. Featuring a 2-in-1 design, this Chromebook can easily convert between a typical laptop and tablet thanks to its folding form-factor. It weighs just over three-pounds and sports upwards of ten hours of battery life per charge. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at dual USB-C and two USB-A ports, as well as a headphone jack and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

A great way to make use of your savings is by picking up the AmazonBasics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve at $8.50 to protect your new Chromebook when out and about. This form-fitting sleeve provides additonal padding for your device and is slim enough to easily fit in a backpack. It comes backed by a 4.5/5 star rating from over 12,000 customers.

Should this Chromebook’s included selection of ports not be enough for your needs, we’re currently seeing USB-C hubs on sale from $18 which are worth a look.

Acer Chromebook Spin 11 features:

Get the most from your technology with this Acer Chromebook Spin 11 computer. The 360-degree hinge lets you convert it to tablet, display or tent mode as needed, and the 4GB of RAM powers games and applications. This Acer Chromebook Spin 11 computer includes 32GB of eMMC storage for work and personal files.

