Black Friday was seemingly a big hit for Amazon, and now following all of the festivities, the retailer is launching a new Alexa-enabled device. Today we’re getting a first look at the spiritual successor to the Echo Tap, deemed Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition. With a built-in 4800mAh battery, you’ll want to head below for a closer look at the new portable smart speaker.

With a name that doesn’t quite roll off the tongue, Amazon’s Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker Edition brings the company’s smart speaker to a new portable form-factor. Present is the same fabric-wrapped design that anyone familiar with the rest of the Echo lineup will recognize. Though unlike the Dot, you’ll now find power and volume buttons on the side and a slightly taller form-factor.

Echo Input Portable’s new design allows for the accommodation of a built-in battery, an inclusion which offers 10 hours of continuous untethered usage per charge. In terms of other features, you’re pretty much looking at the standard Alexa functionality found in other devices.

Entering with a 4,999 rupee price tag, India is getting first crack at the latest Alexa-enabled device. Shipping is slated for later this month on December 18th, and as of now, it’s unclear how long Amazon plans to keep it as an India-exclusive.

This also isn’t the only new device Amazon has released recently, as the Fire TV Blaster was unveiled just before the holiday shopping event last week.

More details on Echo Input Portable

Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker is a limited edition voice-controlled smart speaker with Alexa that is designed to be carried around your home while you continue to listen to your favourite music. No more searching for plug points – the built-in rechargeable 4800 mAh battery lets you access Alexa from anywhere in your home. Discover and enjoy music non-stop as you move around your home using your Echo Input Portable Smart Speaker.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!