Anker’s Prizm II projector brings a 120-inch 1080p screen to your home for $150

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector for $149.99 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $65 off the typical rate there and one of the best prices we have ever seen. At such an incredible price, it’s hard to believe that this projector delivers a full 1080p picture. Additionally, it’s capable of creating up to a 120-inch screen which is what I have currently and it makes a 65-inch TV look minuscule in comparison. With a 30,000-hour lamp life, this projector is ready to entertain you for a mind-blowing 20 years when using it for four hours each day. Inputs include HDMI and USB. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Make your new projector a permanent addition to the home with VIVO’s Ceiling Mount for $16. I’ve been using it for years. Not only was it easy to set up, tweaks to tilt, rotation, and swivel has been very simple.

Pair everything with today’s ELAC deal to level up your home theater’s audio. The offer we found a bit earlier saves you over $260 on ELAC’s Cinema 5 home theater speaker system, which is now $139.

Anker Nebula Prizm II 1080p Projector features:

Full HD Picture: Place in virtually any room to enhance your favorite shows or movies with a native full HD 1080p 40″-120″ picture. (Recommended for use in low-light environments).

Built-In Speaker: Dual drivers deliver balanced audio through left and right speaker grilles, pumping out a deep, immersive bass sound.

Keystone Correction: Horizontal and vertical (±40°) adjustment ensures a clear picture from any distance or angle.

