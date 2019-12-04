Save $150 on two Arlo Pro 2 HomeKit Cameras and an audio doorbell at $250

Today only, Best Buy offers the Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Home Security System bundled with an Audio Doorbell for $249.99 shipped. Typically selling for $400, today’s offer is $117 under the Amazon low and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Arlo’s security cameras are headlined by the recent inclusion of HomeKit support, as well as a wire-free design that pairs with weather resistance and 1080p feeds. Free seven-day cloud storage rounds out the list of notable features. Plus with the Audio Doorbell, you’ll be able to hear who’s at the door, rounding out your security system’s coverage. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 210 customers. Find more details below.

If you’re looking to enter the Arlo ecosystem without picking up a full starter kit, consider the Arlo Q 1080p Camera instead. The wired in-door version of the company’s camera still offers 2-way audio, seven-day cloud DVR, and more. At $132, it’s more affordable than today’s discounted kit and serves as a solid first step into the platform.

For more discounted smart home upgrades, don’t forget to swing by Home Depot’s current 1-day sale, which includes HomeKit tech, lighting, and more. Our recent smart home gift guide is certainly worth a look, as well.

Arlo Pro 2 Two-Camera Doorbell Bundle features:

Arlo Pro 2 is a powerful and easy-to-use wire-free security camera thanks to its 1080p video, wire-free simplicity and the option to plug it into a power outlet whenever needed, all in a small weather-resistant design. Additional features include Amazon Alexa voice commands and rechargeable batteries.

