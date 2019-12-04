Google Home Max + Home Mini are bundled for $188 ($325 value)

Walmart is offering Google Home Max and Home Mini speakers bundled together for $188 shipped. Scroll down the listing slightly to “Buy Together & Save” and add both to your cart. As a comparison, Home Max typically goes for $299 but dropped to $199 for Black Friday. Home Mini originally sold for $49 and dropped to $19 during the holidays. Today’s deal offers around $325 worth of value. These two speakers are arguably the best way to bring Assistant to your smart home setup. The high-end Max offers booming sound, while the Mini speaker can go just about anywhere. Learn more in our hands-on review. Rated 4/5 stars.

Willing to go with Alexa instead? You can currently pick up an Echo Show 8 and Echo Dot for just over $100 combined. You’ll get many of the same features noted above, but in Amazon’s smart home ecosystem. Not to mention Echo Show 8 delivers a built-in display that’s certainly a notable feature worth considering. Amazon’s line of Echo smart home devices has excellent ratings across the board.

Check out Home Depot’s 1-day smart home sale for additional deals from Nest and others.

Nest Home Max features:

Hear every note as the artist intended. Feel every beat with heart-pounding bass. Meet Google Home Max. It’s Google’s ultimate speaker, made for your music. You get deep layers of balanced bass along with crystal-clear highs. No unwanted resonance. No muddiness. Just pure sound that fills the room. Room EQ adjusts the sound based on where you place it. Media EQ fine tunes the speaker so every song sounds its best. It’s software that keeps getting smarter thanks to automatic updates

