Ditch the ten-key with HyperX’s Alloy FPS Pro mechanical keyboard, now $50

Amazon is offering the HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $49.99 shipped. Down nearly 30% from its regular rate, this is a match for its all-time low and is the best available. Offering up a tenkeyless design, this keyboard is built for compact workstations. Having just switched from a full keyboard to a tenkeyless myself, I can attest to how nice it is to use a smaller keyboard. You’ll also get Cherry MX Red switches here, offering a satisfyingly quiet click with each press. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

For those who don’t need Cherry MX switches, Amazon has an alternative for you. The AmazonBasics Mechanical Feel Gaming Keyboard is just $36 shipped and offers a full key layout, including the ten-key. You’ll lose out on real mechanical switches here, but considering the savings, it could be worth it to you.

Regardless of which model you pick up, be sure to check out the PICTEK Gaming Mouse for around $15 Prime shipped. It offers RGB coloring and eight programmable buttons, making it essential for any battlestation. For a higher-end gaming experience, Logitech’s G602 gaming mouse is a great option at $25. Plus, our roundup has even more options from $15 to check out.

Looking for audio gear? Razer’s Tiamat V2 Gaming Headset brings 7.1-channels to your setup for $100, which is 33% off its regular rate.

HyperX Alloy FPS Pro Keyboard features:

Ultra minimalistic ten keyless (TKL) design ideal for FPS pro

Cherry MX mechanical key switches

Portable design with detachable cable

Game mode 100 per cent anti-ghosting and N key rollover functions

HyperX red backlit keys with dynamic lighting effects

