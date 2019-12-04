Razer’s Tiamat V2 Gaming Headset offers 7.1-ch. audio at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon offers the Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Having just dropped from $150, today’s price cut saves you 33%, beats our previous mention by $43, and marks a new Amazon low. For comparison, it still fetches up to $200 at Best Buy. Providing a 7.1-channel surround sound gaming experience, Razer’s headset brings ten discrete drivers into the mix alongside dual subwoofers. While this is a wired headset, being tethered to your battlestation allows for higher fidelity audio. It also enables Razer’s Audio Control Unit, which offers precise volume controls and more. There’s also a folding microphone, as well as Chroma RGB lighting. Note: Shipping is delayed until December 7th. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

A great way to put your savings to use is with Elevation Lab’s Anchor Under-Desk Headphone Mount at $12. This highly-rated option sticks right to the bottom of your gaming setup thanks to 3M adhesive. It’s a great addition to the gaming headset and keeps your workspace free of clutter, unlike other options. Learn more in our hands-on review.

If you’re looking for a new desk to center your battlestation around, Sauder’s spacious August Hill option is down to $157.50 (save 20%).

Razer Tiamat 7.1 V2 Gaming Headset features:

Hear the precise location of your virtual enemy with these Razer Tiamat headphones. Each ear cup has five drivers that provide immersive positional sound that’s clear and detailed, and they come with an audio control unit for precisely adjusting the volume. These Razer Tiamat headphones offer premium comfort over marathon gaming sessions.

