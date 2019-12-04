Score a new low on the Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth at $42.50

Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth for $42.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Good for a 15% discount, today’s offer is still one of the first new price cuts we’ve seen and marks a new all-time low. Featuring the same multicolor lighting Philips Hue is known for, the latest brand’s bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. This allows the LED light to work without a hub, making it an easy to recommend option for those just beginning their smart home journeys. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Learn more in our announcement coverage.

If the multicolor capabilities of the lead deal don’t do too much for you, consider grabbing the dimmable white version of Philips Hue LED Smart Bulb for $14 instead. For less than the price of the multicolor variant, you’ll be able to bring home three of these lights, making it a notable option for really kickstarting a smart setup.

For more discounted smart home upgrades, don’t forget to swing by Home Depot’s current 1-day sale, which includes HomeKit tech, lighting, and more. Our recent smart home gift guide is certainly worth a look, as well.

Philips Hue Color Smart Bulb with Bluetooth features:

Easy smart lighting. Add color to any room with a single smart bulb, which offers warm to cool white light as well as 16 million colors. Use Bluetooth for instant light control in one room, or connect to the Hue bridge (sold separately) to unlock the full set of smart lighting features.

