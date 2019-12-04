Tile tracker 4-packs drop to new Amazon lows: Pro $69, Mate $35, more from $30

Amazon is currently offering a four-pack of Tile Pro Trackers with Replaceable Battery for $68.82 shipped. Normally selling for $100, today’s price cut saves you 31%, beats our previous mention by $10, and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Tile Pro makes it easy to locate a misplaced backpack, set of keys, or even a TV remote. It sports a rugged form-factor as well as a 300-foot range and one-year of battery life. A replaceable battery also enters the mix, allowing you to take advantage of the Pro trackers for years to come. With Apple’s AirTag still missing in action, today’s deal is a chance to score a sizable discount on the reigning item finder champion. Over 350 customers have left a 4/5 star rating. More below.

Also on sale today, Amazon is discounting a four-pack of Tile Mate Bluetooth Item Finders with Replaceable Battery for $34.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy for the same price. Down from $50, today’s offer is a new low at both retailers. Tile’s Mate trackers feature a water-resistant design as well as a 150-foot range. Note: Shipping is delayed a week at Amazon. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,000 shoppers.

Or if you’re looking to lock-down the location of your wallet, Amazon has a Tile Mate and Slim 4-Pack bundle for $29.99 that might be a better solution. Also at Best Buy. This pack includes two of the aforementioned Mate trackers, but also comes with two of the brand’s Slim item finders which are perfect for wallets.

Tile Pro Item Finder features:

Double press the Tile button to make it ring, even when it’s on silent. Keep your Tile app running in the background and it will remember the last place and time you had your item. Connect to the world’s largest lost-and-found community, where everyone using the app within range of your lost item can update its location for you.

