Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook for $299 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer amounts to a 25% discount and marks a new all-time low on this model. For comparison, Office Depot is currently charging an inflated $430 price tag. Living up to its name, Acer Spin touts a 15-inch 1080p display with a 360-degree folding hinge that allows this Chromebook to convert into a tablet. You’ll also be able to count on 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage with microSD card support. Dual USB-C ports steal the show, but there’s also two USB-A slots for connecting to legacy devices, a headphone jack, and more. With 280 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $10 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the 15-inch Chromebook’s portability, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go. Otherwise, picking up a microSD card is a smart choice.

If you’re in search of a more portable machine to enjoy Chrome OS with, Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 11 is also on sale and can be yours for $219 (save up to $110). This model packs many of the eye-catching features from the lead 15-inch Chromebook deal in a more travel-friendly package.

Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Get the latest technology with this Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook. Its 360-degree hinge lets you quickly convert to tablet or tent mode, and the 4GB of RAM and quad-core Intel Pentium processor power games and apps. This Acer Spin touch screen 15-inch Chromebook deal has an HD webcam for videoconferencing and a 32GB eMMC hard drive to store your photos and documents.

