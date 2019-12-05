Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 Chromebook rocks a 1080p display, more at $299 (Save 25%)

- Dec. 5th 2019 2:19 pm ET

0

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook for $299 shipped. You’ll also find it available directly from Best Buy for the same price. Usually selling for $399, today’s offer amounts to a 25% discount and marks a new all-time low on this model. For comparison, Office Depot is currently charging an inflated $430 price tag. Living up to its name, Acer Spin touts a 15-inch 1080p display with a 360-degree folding hinge that allows this Chromebook to convert into a tablet. You’ll also be able to count on 4GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage with microSD card support. Dual USB-C ports steal the show, but there’s also two USB-A slots for connecting to legacy devices, a headphone jack, and more. With 280 customers having left a review, it carries a 4.6/5 star rating. Find more details down below.

Use your savings to grab this highly-rated AmazonBasics 15.6-inch laptop sleeve for $10 at Amazon. If you’ll be taking advantage of the 15-inch Chromebook’s portability, this is a no-brainer purchase for keeping it protected while on-the-go. Otherwise, picking up a microSD card is a smart choice.

If you’re in search of a more portable machine to enjoy Chrome OS with, Acer’s 2-in-1 Chromebook Spin 11 is also on sale and can be yours for $219 (save up to $110). This model packs many of the eye-catching features from the lead 15-inch Chromebook deal in a more travel-friendly package.

Acer Spin 15 2-in-1 Chromebook features:

Acer Spin 15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Get the latest technology with this Acer Spin touch screen Chromebook. Its 360-degree hinge lets you quickly convert to tablet or tent mode, and the 4GB of RAM and quad-core Intel Pentium processor power games and apps. This Acer Spin touch screen 15-inch Chromebook deal has an HD webcam for videoconferencing and a 32GB eMMC hard drive to store your photos and documents.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!

Guides

Chromebook

Chromebook
Acer

Acer

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go