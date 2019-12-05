Logitech’s new MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse hits $75 with this code (Reg. $100)

Staples is offering the Logitech MX Master 3 Wireless Mouse for $75.28 shipped when you add a small filler item to your cart and apply promo code 85015 during checkout. As a comparison, it regularly sells for $100 at Amazon with today’s deal being the best price we’ve tracked and $5 less than our previous mention. The latest from Logitech continues the long line of stellar MX Master accessories, while the newest version delivers upgraded premium metal materials, a new magnetic scrolling mechanism, and various app-specific customizations. I have used this mouse every day since I reviewed it, and have zero complaints. Customization, premium feel, and build quality all make it the best mouse on the market today. Amazon customers largely agree.

Those looking for a more portable option will want to consider the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S at $55. Customizable buttons and an ergonomic design make it perfect for getting things done at home or on the road. Its internal battery is rated for up to 70-days of use on a single charge. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Logitech peripherals on sale in our earlier roundup this week with deals from $15.

Logitech MX Master 3 features:

Ultrafast magspeed scrolling – remarkable speed, precision & quietness of electromagnetic scrolling with all new magspeed wheel – up to 90% faster, 87% more precise & Ultra quiet

Comfort shape and intuitive controls – work comfortably with perfectly sculpted shape and ideally placed thumb wheel and controls

App-specific customizations – Speed up your workflow with predefined app-specific profiles and numerous customization options.Advanced 2.4 GHz wireless technology

