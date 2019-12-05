Gift Marshall’s Woburn II Speaker to the rock fan on your list at $200 off

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker in black for $299.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. Usually selling for $500, like you’ll find reflected by the other color variants, today’s offer saves you $200, beats our Black Friday mention by $50, and marks a new all-time low. Marshall’s entire lineup of speakers are anything but typical in the looks department, and its Woburn II is no different. Its design pairs textured vinyl covering with salt & pepper fret for the iconic look that rocks fans will undoubtedly love. Driven by 100W of power, you’ll find two one-inch tweeters and dual 5.25-inch subwoofers. All of this amounts to a speaker that “hits high trebles cleanly, handles low bass with ease and has a clear, lifelike mid range.” Alongside Bluetooth connectivity, you’re also looking at 3.5mm and RCA inputs. Rated 4.8/5 stars. More details below.

Save a bit more and opt for the Marshall’s Kilburn II speaker instead. At $213, you’re looking at a portable form-factor rather than the at-home design featured by our lead deal. There’s still the retro-inspired design, and a built-in battery allows for up to 20 hours of audio playback per charge.

For more audio-centric gear, you’re definitely going to want to turn our recent holiday gift guide. Justin put together his favorite gear for musicians, which is bound to have some great ideas if you’re struggling to find the perfect gift for someone on your list.

Marshall Woburn II Wireless Bluetooth Speaker features:

Immerse yourself in vibrant audio with this Marshall Woburn II speaker. Featuring two 1-inch tweeters and two 5.25-inch subwoofers, this powerful speaker delivers crisp, clean high notes and resounding bass. This Marshall Woburn II speaker features powerful Bluetooth connectivity and atpX technology, which allow you to stream audio from mobile devices up to 30 feet away.

