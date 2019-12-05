Samsung’s 27-inch Space Monitor frees up desk space at $270 ($60 off), more

- Dec. 5th 2019 2:54 pm ET

0

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung 27-inch QHD 1440p Space Monitor for $269.99 shipped. Also at Best Buy and Samsung for the same price. Having originally retailed for $400, you’ll more recently find it going for $330. Today’s offer saves you $60, comes within $20 of the Amazon all-time low, and is the second-best price we’ve seen to date. If having additional room on your workstation is a must for you, then Samsung’s Space Monitor is the perfect companion to your Mac or PC. A 27-inch 1440p 144Hz panel is joined by a unique stand that clamps to your desk and can be adjusted to lay flat against the wall. You’ll find both HDMI and Mini DisplayPort inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage. More below from $85.

Other monitor deals include:

We’re also still seeing Dell’s 27-inch 1080p FreeSync Monitor on sale for $110, if none of these discounted options do the trick for you.

Samsung 27-inch 1440p Space Monitor features:

Keep your desktop free from clutter while still enjoying exceptional picture quality with this Samsung 27-inch monitor. The space-saving design attaches to the back of your desk for a more unique setup, and the WQHD resolution delivers crisp, clear images. With a slim panel and three-sided bezel-less design, this Samsung 27-inch monitor is perfect on its own or as part of a multidisplay configuration.

