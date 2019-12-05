Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB at a new Amazon low of $399 (Save $80)

Amazon currently offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB Tablet in gold for $399 shipped. Normally selling for $480, today’s offer beats the current Cyber Week promotional price at Samsung by $30 and marks a new Amazon all-time low. Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S5e tablet features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display, up to 14 hours of battery life per charge for all-day usage, and face unlock. It comes backed by 128GB of internal storage, and if that’s not enough, microSD card support allows for easy expansion. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 265 customers and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those who plan on picking up the Galaxy Tab S5e in hopes of using it as a media consumption device will definitely want to consider spending their savings on some extra storage. Just $17 lets you score Samsung’s 128GB microSDCX card at Amazon. That doubles the built-in capabilities of your new tablet and offers plenty of extra space for shows, movies, and more.

Looking to get in the Samsung tablet game for less? Right now we’re seeing the Galaxy Tab S3 on sale for $299 (Reg. $400+).

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e features:

Weighing in at less than a pound, the incredibly slim Galaxy Tab S5e is perfect for your on-the-go life. Watch your favorite shows and movies come to life on a corner-to-corner 10.5″ Super AMOLED display. Plus, control lights, door locks, the thermostat and other connected home devices right from your tablet with SmartThings. It’s everything you need, all on a thin and light Tab S5e you’ll never want to put down.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!