The hardcover Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook drops to $21 (Reg. 31+), more

Amazon is offering the hardcover Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook for $20.99 after you add it to your cart. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally $35, it has sold for closer to $31 over the last several months and is now at the Amazon all-time low. Inspired by the Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge themed lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, this book features 176 pages of recipes like “braised shaak roast, nerf kebabs, Mustafarian lava buns, Huttese slime pods, spicy Mandalorian stew, and much more.” Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more gaming/pop culture cookbooks.

However, the same $5 in-cart promotion will apply on other gaming cookbooks listed at over $20 right now. A great example would be the hardcover Elder Scrolls Official Cookbook which drops to $17.81 in the cart, down from the usual $23+. This one features cultural meals and treats found across “Skyrim, Morrowind, and all of Tamriel” including Apple Cabbage Stew, Sunlight Souffle, Sweetrolls, and more.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Cookbook:

Inspired by the cuisine from the exciting new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge themed lands at Walt Disney World and Disneyland, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook is the ultimate source for creating out-of-this-world meals and treats from a galaxy far, far away.

