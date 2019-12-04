Amazon is currently offering the Funko POP! Super Sized Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child figure for $29.96 shipped as a pre-order. Having just been announced yesterday, today’s price drop marks the very first offer we’ve seen, is good for a 25% discount from the going rate, and a new all-time low. Baby Yoda, or the Child as he is canonically named, has undoubtedly been the star of the new Disney+ series. Whether he’s pushing buttons he isn’t supposed to on the the Razor Crest, eating space frogs, or just adorably walking around, the little guy has managed to steel the internet’s hearts. Now you can bring Baby Yoda to your Star Wars collection straight out of The Mandalorian, and at a discount at that. Funko POP! figures are well-reviewed overall. Head below for another Baby Yoda figure deal.

Also on sale at Amazon, we’re seeing the regular-sized Star Wars: The Mandalorian The Child Funko POP! for $8.78 Prime shipped as a pre-order. Normally $11, today’s offer saves you 20%. Having been announced yesterday, this is the first discount we’ve tracked and a new all-time low. This Baby Yoda collectible is already a #1 best-seller.

Shipping is slated for May 2020 on both versions of Baby Yoda figure, though it comes backed by Amazon’s Pre-order Price Guarantee. So if there’s another discount between now and the release, you’ll be charged the lowest price in that time period.

Yesterday’s massive Funko POP! sale at Amazon is also still live with deals from $4. You’ll find a wide range of characters including Disney, Marvel, Pokémon, Star Wars and more. Or if you’re looking for other merchandise from The Mandalorian, be sure to swing by our hands-on review of the new LEGO AT-ST Raider set.

Baby Yoda Funko POP! Figure features:

Embrace the irresistible infant referred to as ”The Child.” Celebrate the most stellar fandom of them all with a Super Sized Pop! Vinyl Bobble Head figure inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+. From The Mandalorian, The Child 10″ Super Sized Figure, as a stylized POP 10″ from Funko! Figure stands 10 inches and comes in a window display box. Check out the other The Mandalorian figures from Funko! Collect them all!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!