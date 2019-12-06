Apple hits the weekend with a new $5 4K movie sale, more

Following Tuesday’s big holiday movie sale at Apple, we’re getting a fresh batch of $5 films for the weekend. Notably, there is a nice selection of 4K titles on sale alongside a number of HD listings. You’d typically pay $20 on the Ultra HD movies and around $10 otherwise. You’ll find the complete list down below.
$5 4K films at Apple
- The Children Act
- The Dark Tower
- The Glass Castle
- The Hunger Games
- Divergent
- Field of Dreams
- Scarface
- The Birth of a Nation
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- Twilight
$5 HD films at Apple
- Memoirs of a Geisha
- Munich
- Pride & Prejudice
- Silver Linings Playbook
- The Color Purple
- The DUFF
- A River Runs Through It
- A Walk to Remember
- Eat Pray Love
- Flags of Our Fathers
- Friday Night Lights
- Les Misérables
- The Outsiders
- The Perks of Being a Wallflower
- The Pursuit of Happyness
- The Spectacular Now
- Winter’s Bone
- Wonderstruck
- Star Trek I: The Motion Picture
- Star Trek III: The Search for Spock
- Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home
- Star Trek V: The Final Frontier
