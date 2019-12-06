COACH’s Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off popular styles: Handbags, wallets, more

The COACH Holiday Sale takes up to 50% off popular styles of handbags, accessories, briefcases, wallets, shoes and more. Prices are as marked. As always, customers receive free shipping on all orders. The women’s Prairie Satchel would be a great gift idea for the holiday season. Originally priced at $295, however during the sale you can find it for $148. This satchel is available in several color options and it has a spacious interior to hold all of your essentials. Best of all, it can be carried as a handbag, shoulder bag or a crossbody. Find the rest of our top picks from COACH below.
Our top picks for men include:
- Metropolitan Soft Brief $198 (Orig. $395)
- Slim Billfold Id Wallet $63 (Orig. $125)
- Urban Hiker Boots $148 (Orig. $295)
- Metropolitan Courier $225 (Orig. $450)
- Rivington Backpack $357 (Orig. $595)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Prairie Satchel $148 (Orig. $295)
- Grace Bag 20 $148 (Orig. $295)
- Sadie Crossbody Clutch $105 (Orig. $175)
- Evelyn Boot $207 (Orig. $295)
- Shearling Gloves $98 (Orig. $195)
- …and even more deals…
