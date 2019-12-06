The holidays are right around the corner and that means the shopping for loved ones has begun. Woman can be hard to buy for and that’s why today we are making your shopping easier with a convenient gift guide. Whether you’re looking for your mother, wife, girlfriend, sister, or friend, this list will help you get your shopping taken care of. Below you will find items from cozy essentials to hair tools that will make their everyday routine a breeze. So keep scrolling for some chic and affordable ideas in this fashion gift and who knows, you might even find something for yourself.

Barefoot Dreams

If there is one item for the holidays I would highly suggest, it would be anything from the Barefoot Dreams line. I personally own a blanket and robe and use them almost daily. The material is extremely soft and keeps you very warm during the cool weather seasons. One item that I would highly recommend for gifting this year is the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Robe is priced at $99. Yes, it’s pricey. However, it’s also amazing quality. I love that the material is machine washable and stays nice for years. This robe is available in eight color options and is rated 4.5/5 stars from over 760 reviews.

The “It” Coat

One coat that has become super popular this year is the J.Crew Chateau Parka in Italian Wool. This jacket is stunning! It has beautiful details and a flattering A-line shape. I really love the versatility of this style that can easily be dressed up or down. It’s available in nine color options and you can find it in petite, tall, or classic sizing. However, it does come with a hefty price tag of $375 and the J.Crew Factory Vail Parka is very similar for just $134. The only big difference about these jackets it the J.Crew option features a removable hood and the Factory style does not.

T3 Curling Wand

Another great gift idea for women is the T3 Curling Wand. This curling iron is really three-in-one because it has an interchangeable base and three attachments for different curl options. I personally have been using this curling iron for the past three years and would highly recommend it. This wand was also the winner of the 2017, 2016 and 2015 Allure Best of Beauty Award and is priced at $250.

UGG Houseslippers

Looking for a cozy fashion gift idea? The UGG Scuffette II House Slippers are a no-brainer. Its sheepskin lining adds a warm and plush barrier with every step. They also have a water-resistant suede material, which is convenient when stepping outside. These slippers are also highly reviewed with over 1,000 UGG customers giving a 4.8/5 stars.

Cashmere Lined Touchscreen Gloves

No one likes to have gloves where they can’t access their mobile devices anymore. That’s why the Cashmere Lined Touchscreen Gloves are a great gift idea. These gloves features a sleek leather exterior and a cashmere lining for warmth. This would be a great fashion gift idea for any women in your life and they’re priced at $75.

Aera Diffuser

I personally love candles, but I do know that they’re not the best when it comes to fragrance for your home. The Aera Diffuser is a cleaner and safer option that features hypoallergenic scent technology. This diffuser also has a consistent, long lasting fragrance for up to 800 hours. I also love that this diffuser has an all white sleek look that will match with any home and it’s even Alexa compatible.

Gift Ideas Under $50

Finally, two really great options for ideas under $50 are the NARS Studio All Access Lip Pigment Set and Anthropologie’s Capri Blue Candle. Both of these items would be great stocking stuffers or gift ideas in general.

