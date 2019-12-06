Macy’s now offering the new Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer + Multi-Cooker for $129.99 shipped. Also matched at Target and Amazon but currently back-ordered. Regularly between $230 and $250, this is as much as $100 off Instant Pot’s new air fryer meets multi-cooker combo. While we did see it slightly lower for Cyber Monday, it was a very limited deal that sold out quite quickly. The number one best-selling home and kitchen item on Amazon includes 2 lids, one for air frying and the other provides everything your typical Instant Pot multi-cooker comes with. You’re looking at an 11-in-1, 8-quart powerhouse big enough to feed the whole family that “pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates.” It has already garnered a 4+ star rating from over 29,000 Amazon customers too. More details below.
Despite being such a deep deal, a $130 cooker is going to be overkill for some. If that’s the case, check out this 8-quart multi-cooker from Insignia for just $40 shipped. You won’t get the air frying on this model, nor does it carry the trusted Instant Pot branding, but it is a highly-rated option that will provide a similar experience for a fraction of the price.
However, we are also still tracking some amazing holiday deals on a selection of multi-cookers from both Instant Pot and Crock-Pot still. Again, you won’t get the built-in air frying like the Duo Crisp above, but there are several sizes and styles available that might suit your needs even better:
- Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt $49 (Reg. $79)
- Instant Pot DUO60 6-Qt. 9-in-1 $65 (Reg. $120)
- Instant Pot Smart Wi-Fi 6-Qt. $90 (Reg. $150)
- Crock-Pot 10-Qt. Digital Multi Cooker $80 (Reg. $150)
- Crock-Pot Express Crock $70 (Reg. $130)
Here are the best best Instant Pot and Crock Pot cookbooks out there while we are on the subject. And, as usual, our Home Goods Guide is jam-packed full of holiday deals on coffee makers, knives, robot vacuums, lamps, Christmas ornaments and much more.
Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer + Multi-Cooker:
- New Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker with detachable air fryer lid quickly pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broil and dehydrates
- 11 smart programs put cooking on autopilot with delicious results: the pressure cooker lid offers 6 wet cooking functions: use it to quickly pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide and warm. The air fryer lid offers 5 dry cooking functions: use it to quickly air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.
