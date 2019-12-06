Macy’s now offering the new Instant Pot Duo Crisp 11-in-1 Air Fryer + Multi-Cooker for $129.99 shipped. Also matched at Target and Amazon but currently back-ordered. Regularly between $230 and $250, this is as much as $100 off Instant Pot’s new air fryer meets multi-cooker combo. While we did see it slightly lower for Cyber Monday, it was a very limited deal that sold out quite quickly. The number one best-selling home and kitchen item on Amazon includes 2 lids, one for air frying and the other provides everything your typical Instant Pot multi-cooker comes with. You’re looking at an 11-in-1, 8-quart powerhouse big enough to feed the whole family that “pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broils and dehydrates.” It has already garnered a 4+ star rating from over 29,000 Amazon customers too. More details below.

Despite being such a deep deal, a $130 cooker is going to be overkill for some. If that’s the case, check out this 8-quart multi-cooker from Insignia for just $40 shipped. You won’t get the air frying on this model, nor does it carry the trusted Instant Pot branding, but it is a highly-rated option that will provide a similar experience for a fraction of the price.

However, we are also still tracking some amazing holiday deals on a selection of multi-cookers from both Instant Pot and Crock-Pot still. Again, you won’t get the built-in air frying like the Duo Crisp above, but there are several sizes and styles available that might suit your needs even better:

Instant Pot Duo Crisp Air Fryer + Multi-Cooker:

New Instant Pot Duo Crisp + Air Fryer 11-in-1 multi-use pressure cooker with detachable air fryer lid quickly pressure cooks, sautés, steams, slow cooks, sous vides, warms, air fries, roasts, bakes, broil and dehydrates

11 smart programs put cooking on autopilot with delicious results: the pressure cooker lid offers 6 wet cooking functions: use it to quickly pressure cook, sauté, steam, slow cook, sous vide and warm. The air fryer lid offers 5 dry cooking functions: use it to quickly air fry, roast, bake, broil and dehydrate.

