This family-sized 8-Qt. Multi-Cooker is just $40 today + Instant Pot from $49

The official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker for $39.99 shipped. Matched directly at Best Buy. Originally $120 and still regularly fetching as much at Best Buy, this model is available from $54 via third-party Amazon sellers and is now at the best price we can find. Today’s offer is also matching the lowest we have tracked. Along with heat-resistant handles and a stainless steel build, this model provides an 8-quart capacity large enough to feed the whole family from one pot. It has dishwasher-safe parts, a locking lid, delay timer and 12 preset cooking functions to support a wide variety of recipes. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,200 Best Buy customers. More multi-cooker deals below.

Today’s featured deal is easily one of the most affordable 8-quart multi-cookers out there from any brand. The only more affordable solutions that would come close to a multi-cooker experience like this would be one of those slow cookers in the mid $20 range or this Hamilton Beach option for under $19. However, we are still tracking some fantastic holiday offers on Instant Pot and Crock-Pot cookers down below as well:

Insignia 8-Quart Multi-Cooker:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

