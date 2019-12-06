Score Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone at a new low of $197 (34% off)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone for $196.80 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer is good for a 34% discount, beats the Black Friday price cut for the all-time low by $2, and marks the best we’ve seen. Motorola’s G7 features a 12 MP dual real camera system, alongside a 6.2-inch screen and expandable microSD card storage. A bezel-less form-factor, water-repellent design and face unlock round out its notable features. With over 275 customers having left a review, it carries a 4/5 star rating. Head below for more details.

If you’re dealing with a massive collection of photos or music, odds are 64GB of onboard storage won’t cut it. That’s why Samsung’s EVO Select 128GB microSDXC card for $17 is an essential add-on. It’ll let you max out the G7’s expandable storage, and ensure you don’t run out of space well into the future.

Speaking of Samsung, you can currently score the brand’s Galaxy Tab S5e 128GB at a new Amazon low of $399 (save $80).

Motorola Moto G7 64GB Android Smartphone features:

Take fantastic photos with this unlocked Motorola Moto G7 smartphone. The 12.0-megapixel dual-lens camera with high-resolution zoom lets you capture clear, detailed subjects, and the 6.2-inch Full HD+ display provides immersive ultrawide viewing. Use the screen flash of this 64GB Motorola Moto G7 smartphone to take better, brighter front-camera selfies.

