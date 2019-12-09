Dock your Apple Watch on elago’s vintage stand, on sale from $10 in both colors

- Dec. 9th 2019 7:50 am ET

elago’s official Amazon storefront has its W6 Apple Watch Stand in white for $9.99 Prime shipped. Regularly $15 or more, this is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we’ve tracked since it was announced. Perhaps more notably, the black and red version is also on sale today for $11.99, which is down from the usual $15 going rate and a new all-time low. There’s a lot to love about Elago’s new Apple Watch dock, which delivers some gorgeous iPod vibes for all you Apple fans out there. It’s made of silicone, so you won’t have to worry about scratching your wearable while charging. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

While elago’s dock is particularly affordable, you can drop the throwback Apple design for this minimalist alternative at $7.50 with the on-page coupon. Of course, there isn’t nearly the vintage flair and iPod visuals, but this dock will do the job if needed. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

You’ll find even more Apple accessories on sale over in our constantly updating guide, which includes deals on some of the latest Apple Watch models.

elago W6 Apple Watch Dock features:

  • VINTAGE DESIGN: View your Apple Watch display through a blast from the past. elago’s fourth series of nostalgic apple watch stands – successor to the W3, W4, and W5 stand. The display lines up perfectly to seem as though it is the display of a classic music player.
  • COMPATIBILITY: Works with all Apple Watch Series (Series 1/ Series 2/ Series 3/ Series 4, 38mm, 40mm, 42mm, 44mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode.
  • EASY TO USE: Simply place your Apple Watch in the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow the use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

