Elgato Game Capture HD60 S drops to new lows from $92.50 at Target (Reg. $130)

- Dec. 9th 2019 5:37 pm ET

Target is offering the Elgato Game Capture HD60 S USB Capture Card for $97.53 shipped with the discount reflecting in your cart. REDCard members can save an additional 5%, making it just $92.65. Normally $130 or more at Amazon, it just dropped to around $115 there and this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Offering HDMI recording over USB 3.0, this capture card is a must for anyone who’s wanting to stream their gameplay. It’ll work well with just about every streaming software, including Elgato’s own program or the latest Twitch Studio which is free to all. Rated 4/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

Now, if you’re wanting to stream from PlayStation 4 or Xbox One, you’ll need to pick up the Elgato Chat Link. This cable lets you easily capture your audio as well as your party’s, making sure that everyone can hear the entire game.

Another must when it comes to streaming is a quality web cam, which is just what the Logitech C920S provides. offering up 1080p video, this webcam is perfect for capturing every move you make while streaming.

Elgato Game Capture HD60 S features:

  • Stream and record your finest gaming moments
  • Stunning 1080p quality with 60 fps
  • State-of-the-art USB 3.0 Type C connection
  • Built-in live streaming to Twitch, YouTube & more
  • Instant Gameview: stream with superior low latency technology
  • Stream Command: add webcam, overlays, and more
  • Built-in live commentary feature
  • Unlimited capture right to your PC

