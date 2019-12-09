Today’s best iOS & Mac App Deals: Earth 3D World Atlas, Icewind Dale, more

- Dec. 9th 2019 10:09 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have notable offers on a series of titles like Earth 3D – World Atlas, Stratego, Icewind Dale, Learn How to Make Origami, Mathew., and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand below the jump:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Picture Perfect – All in One: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Mathew.: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Funnel: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Earth 3D – World Atlas: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Stratego Multiplayer Premium: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Stratego Single Player: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Attractor: $2 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Origami Flowers: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Learn How to Make Origami: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Icewind Dale: $8 (Reg. $10)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Orderly – Simple to-do lists: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PropFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rogue Hearts: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Rainbow Love: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Remote Pilot Ground School: $40 (Reg. $80)

iOS Universal: Bronze Age: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: The Marble Age: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Human Resource Machine: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Animus – Stand Alone: $3 (Reg. $4)

