Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead for Switch $15, Rocket League $6.50, more

- Dec. 9th 2019 9:54 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Cuphead for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 in digital form. Also available at Walmart and Target. Regularly $20, this is matching the Black Friday price and is 25% off the going rate. This run and gun platformer meets boss gauntlet is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked, so if you haven’t given this masterpiece a try yet, now’s your chance. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Dragon Quest Builders 2, Gears 5: Bundle Pack, Rocket League, eFootball PES 2020, Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far, and more. 

Today’s best game deals:

