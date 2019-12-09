Today’s Best Game Deals: Cuphead for Switch $15, Rocket League $6.50, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Cuphead for Nintendo Switch at $14.99 in digital form. Also available at Walmart and Target. Regularly $20, this is matching the Black Friday price and is 25% off the going rate. This run and gun platformer meets boss gauntlet is now matching the lowest price we have ever tracked, so if you haven’t given this masterpiece a try yet, now’s your chance. Down below you’ll find more holiday game deals including Dragon Quest Builders 2, Gears 5: Bundle Pack, Rocket League, eFootball PES 2020, Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far, and more.
Today’s best game deals:
- Dragon Quest Builders 2 $25 (Reg. $40+)
- Gears 5: Bundle Pack $23 (Reg. $50+ value)
- Rocket League (Xbox One) $6.50 (Reg. $20)
- eFootball PES 2020 $20 (Reg. $60)
- Kingdom Hearts The Story So Far $20 (Reg. $30)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider $15 (Reg. $30)
- Nier Automata GOTY $20 (Reg. $30+)
- The Division 2 $12 (Reg. $20+)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Starter $8 (Reg. $20+)
- Bubsy: Paws On Fire! LE $15 (Reg. $30+)
- God of War 3 Remastered PS4 $13 (Reg. $20)
- Dishonored 2 $10 (Reg. $20)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 2: Torna $25 (Reg. $33+)
- Monster Hunter: World $15 (Reg. $30+)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne $30 (Reg. $40)
- Death Stranding + $20 PSN Gift Card $60 ($80 value)
- MediEvil $20 (Reg. $30)
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Switch $20 (Reg. $30+)
