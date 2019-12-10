Belgian waffles are on the menu today: Bella Pro Flip Maker now $20 (Reg. $50)

The official Best Buy eBay store is now offering the Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker for $19.99 shipped. Matched as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly $50, this Best Buy exclusive is now up to $30 off the going rate and is at the best price we can find for today only. Amazon’s bloated listings start at over $70. Featuring a stainless steel build with scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating plates, it can make 4 waffles at once. The flipping design and custom browning options ensure evenly cooked waffles too. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details.

You can save slightly more by opting for the Cuisinart Round Classic Waffle Maker, which carries impressive ratings from over 4,000 Amazon customers. But if a miniature option that makes only one waffle at a time works, look at the Dash Mini Maker instead. This thing can cook a plethora of different dishes including waffles and will only run you $10 Prime shipped. It also has stellar ratings at 4+ stars from over 7,100 Amazon customers.

While we are looking at deals for the kitchen, this stainless steel kettle is 33% off today and Amazon is offering up to 34% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware in today’s Gold Box. For more, take a visit over to our Home Goods Guide.

Bella Pro Series Belgian Flip Waffle Maker:

Enjoy a fast homemade breakfast with this four-slice Bella Belgian waffle maker. Custom browning options and a rotating design ensure your waffles cook and brown evenly, while the indicator light tells you when food is ready. This durable Bella Belgian waffle maker is made with a nonstick and scratch-resistant copper titanium ceramic coating for easy cleaning and durability.

