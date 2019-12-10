Cuisinart’s cast iron cookware from $70 at Amazon for today only (46% off)

Today only, as part of its 12 Days of Deals, Amazon is offering up to 46% off Cuisinart cast iron cookware. The 7-quart Cuisinart Oval Casserole is now on sale for $69.99 shipped in multiple colors. Regularly $130 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It fetches $130 direct while Walmart is starting at $70 on the 5.5-quart models right now. This is a 7-quart cast iron casserole dish with a porcelain enamel exterior that “does not impart flavors or absorb odors.” Not only can you stick it in the dishwasher, but it is also oven and stovetop-safe. A limited lifetime warranty is included. Rated 4+ stars from hundreds. More Cuisinart cast iron deals below.

Browse through today’s sale for additional colorways of today’s lead deal as well as a notable offer on the 12-inch Cuisinart Chicken Fryer. Now marked down to $70 as well, it regularly goes for $120+ and is now matching the Amazon low. The same warranty and stellar reviews apply here as well.

But if you’re looking for something similar that won’t cost as much, take a look at the AmazonBasics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven. The 7.3-quart model sells for $60 but you can score the 4-quart model for $40 if you don’t need as much space. They also carry solid reviews but you’ll have to hand-wash them, unlike the Cuisinart options above.

Cuisinart Oval Casserole:

Cast iron construction provides superior heat retention and even heat distribution

Porcelain enamel exterior provides a strong, durable finish in rich colors complementing any kitchen décor; perfect for cooking, serving and entertaining

Porcelain enamel interior is ideal for cooking, its surface does not impart flavors or absorb odors

Safe for induction, halogen, glass/ceramic, gas and electric stove-tops

Oven and broiler safe

