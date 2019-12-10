Score an exclusive $50 discount on Chasing’s Dory Underwater Drone at a new low

Wellbots has teamed up with us to offer 9to5Toys readers an exclusive discount on the Chasing Dory Underwater Drone. After applying code 9TO5CHASING at checkout, you’ll be able to bring home the seafaring drone for $449. That’s $50 off the going rate, marks the first price cut we’ve seen, and is subsequently a new all-time low. Featuring an on-board camera, you’ll be able to film in 1080p or snap 8MP photos of underwater scenery. It can also stream video to a smartphone and two 1500-lumen lights help keep the drone’s surroundings brightly lit. Plus, the internal battery nets you up to four hours of usage at a time. Ratings are still coming in on this model, but Chasing is well-reviewed overall.

Chasing Dory Underwater Drone features:

Use the Chasing Dory to explore reefs, lakes and rivers, inspect hulls and piers, or investigate fish habitat. Capture stunning 1080 FHD video and 2 MP images while viewing 720P live video on up to 2 mobile devices at once. Depth-Lock and ±45° adjustable Tilt-Lock modes help you navigate freely to capture the perfect shots from any angle.

