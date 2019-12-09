Save nearly $100 on Apple’s HomePod, now back at Black Friday pricing

- Dec. 9th 2019 7:11 pm ET

0
Best Buy is offering Apple’s HomePod for $199.99 shipped. This is $100 off its regular rate and a match for this past Black Friday’s pricing. However, we did see it drop to $188 about a week ago, though that was in open-box condition. If you’re wanting one of the highest-quality smart speakers for your home, this is it. With AirPlay 2, HomeKit, and Siri support, HomePod is the perfect center of any Apple-focused household. I recently switched from Sonos to HomePod and have really enjoyed heightened reliability in audio, higher-quality music, and especially smart home control.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re not in the Apple camp, and would prefer Sonos, then you’re in luck. Sonos One Gen 2 is currently down to $169 at Amazon from its $199 regular going rate. Sonos offers easy whole-home audio, Alexa, and Assistant voice control. It’s even compatible with Apple Music, should you still want to use that.

Want to take your HomePod usage to new heights? This mount will put your new smart speaker directly on the wall for $25. That’s just 25% of your savings, still leaving an additional $75 in your pocket.

Apple HomePod features:

HomePod is a powerful wireless speaker that sounds amazing. With innovative audio technology and advanced software, HomePod delivers the highest-fidelity audio—no matter where it’s placed. With Siri intelligence and Apple Music you can access over 45 million songs from 2 million artists, find what you want to hear, or discover something new by simply asking.

