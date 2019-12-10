Official Pokémon Sword & Shield Strategy Guides hit all time lows from $13

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, GameStop is now offering some very notable prices on the official Pokémon Sword & Shield strategy guides. You can grab the hardcover Pokémon Sword & Shield: Official Galar Region Strategy Guide for $20 with free shipping in orders over $35. That’s 50% off the regular $40 price tag, $8 below Amazon’s current listing and the lowest we have ever tracked. This book contains 400 pages of details on the game’s new region, gym trainers, a complete walkthrough, move/item lists and much more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more details and a solid offer on the paperback version.

The hardcover collector’s edition above will cost you a few bucks more than the paperback variant due to some additional goodies: premium hard cover, exclusive concept artwork, and a Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield Joy-Con controller skin and tech decal pack. But if that doesn’t get you excited, GameStop is also offering the standard paperback version for $13 with free shipping in orders over $35 today as well. Regularly up to $24, it currently sells for $18 on Amazon where it has never dropped as low as today’s deal. While it won’t come with the extras mentioned above, it does have everything else including the pullout Galar region map.

Be sure to browse through our hands-on review of Pokémon Sword and Shield right here and then head over to our Games/Apps Guide for more.

Pokémon Sword & Shield: Official Strategy Guide:

The collector’s edition of the official strategy guide from Pokémon for the Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield video games. The Galar region is ready for you—are you ready for it? With the official collector’s edition of the strategy guide to Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield, prepare yourself to take on the region’s Gym Leaders and battle your way to the top for your chance to become the next Champion!

