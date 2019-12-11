Add 3 outlets and 2 USB ports anywhere with this $16 Belkin surge protector

Amazon offers the Belkin 3-outlet Surge Protector with dual USB for $15.99 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it typically goes for $25 with today’s deal being the second-best offer we’ve tracked this year. This mini surge protector has three AC outlets and two USB ports that charge at combined speeds of up to 2.4A. This has been in my backpack for a few years now, and I use it on just about every trip. It offers 530 Joule protection, as well. It’s an essential accessory when you’re away from home, but can also be semi-permanently installed thanks to the included wall plate mount. Rated 4.2/5 stars by over 8,000 Amazon reviewers.

If you’re just looking to add a few extra outlets, consider this travel-friendly wall tap from GE. At just $4, you can easily add multiple 3-prong outlets to any setup, making it easy to expand power while on trips, at hotels, the office or more. It all arrives in a small footprint that won’t take up too much room in your bag. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Belkin 3-outlet Surge Protector features:

3 outlet surge protector with cradle for your smartphone

2 USB ports (2.4A combined) for charging smartphones, tablets, and more

Safeguards personal electronics and small appliances from potentially damaging power surges

Backed by Lifetime Warranty and protected by $25,000 Connected Equipment Warranty

Specs: 530 Joule energy rating / 36,000A maximum spike amperage

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!