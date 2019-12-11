elago’s slim AirPods Pro case hits Amazon all-time low at $8 Prime shipped

elago via Amazon offers its new Slim Case for AirPods Pro in various colors at $7.99. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. Note: select colors are currently backordered a few days. As a comparison, it typically sells for $11 with today’s deal being a new Amazon all-time low price. If you’ve invested in a new pair of AirPods Pro, it only makes sense to add some extra protection to keep your purchase safe. elago delivers a slim add-on that won’t bring too much bulk, allowing AirPods Pro to still slip into your pocket without much issue. Not to mention the anti-slip coating should help ensure you don’t accidentally drop your case. elago’s line of AirPods, iPhone, and Mac accessories all have solid ratings across the board.

If you don’t mind adding a bit of bulk to your AirPods Pro, ESR is out with its own case that includes a built-in carabiner. This is particularly helpful you if want to attach your AirPods Pro to a belt or somewhere in your bag. It retails for $7 and already has pretty solid ratings. You can learn more about the ESR AirPods Pro with carabiner right here.

There are plenty of other AirPods Pro accessories hitting the market these days ahead of Christmas. You can find all of the latest releases on this landing page over at Amazon with deals from around $5.

elago Slim Case for AirPods Pro features:

Remove the bulkiness and keep your AirPods Pro case slim and sleek all the time.

The case is made of premium silicone material to protect your AirPods Pro case from scratches and external impacts. Dust Cap protects the charging port from dust and liquids.

Compatible with Apple AirPods Pro. No hinge point at the back supports wireless charging even with the case on.

There’s a special anti-slip coating inside the cap. Push it down completely and adjust the case to make it fit perfectly.

