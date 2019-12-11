Gerber’s top-rated pocket knife is a no-brainer stocking stuffer below $7.50

- Dec. 11th 2019 4:00 pm ET

Amazon offers the Gerber 4-inch EAB Pocket Knife for $7.39 shipped. Regularly $15, today’s deal is within $0.30 of the Amazon all-time low price. This simple pocket knife has an overall length of 4.1-inches and closes to 2.4-inches. I’ve been using this one for a few years now as an easy way to open up packages. Perfect for stocking stuffers or to have around the house with all those holiday deliveries. If it’s your everyday carry, then you won’t have too much bulk to tote around either. Rated 4.4/5 stars by over 1,700 Amazon reviewers.

Save a bit further, but lose the Gerber name, by going with this alternative at Amazon. It features a spring-loaded design and comes in various colors. It has solid ratings too. But ultimately, you’re probably better off paying a touch more with today’s lead deal for a well-known and established brand.

Not ready to click ‘buy’ just yet? Swing by our multi-tool roundup for the best options out there from just $5, including more big names like Leatherman, Swiss, and others.

Gerber EAB Pocket Knife features:

  • Accepts standard or contractor grade utility blade
  • Liner lock safety
  • Pocket clip doubles as money clip
  • Overall length 4.1-Inch, closes length 2.4-Inch

