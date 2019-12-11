Some of my favorite things to cover this year have been EDC, or everyday carry items. Since starting in March of this year, I’ve been able to check out a few and wanted to round up some of my favorites for an end of the year EDC gift guide. For more gift ideas be sure to check out the rest which ranges from fashion, smart home essentials, and music must-haves to coffee essentials, tech-enhancing gear, and must-have cameras and accessories.

My favorite Multi-tool: Leatherman Skeletool

First up, one of my favorite EDC items, the $60 Leatherman Skeletool. You can read and watch more about it in my hands-on review. What I love about the Skeletool is all of the features they’ve packed into a small multitool that I don’t even notice in my pocket. With a few different color and blade options, there should be a style that fits anyone looking for a multitool with just enough functionality without too much bulk. If I were to get another one, I’d go for the coyote tan color scheme on Leatherman’s site.

Fitness tracking watch: Withings Steel HR Sport

Next up is another item I use daily – the $200 Withings Steel HR Sport. At first, I had the Nokia Steel HR, but prefer the style of the later released Sport version quite a bit more. The dark case and watch face matched with a brown leather watch band like this one on Amazon gives the Steel HR Sport classic analog-style with some nice smart features built-in. For me its the perfect mix of form and function and with over 20 days of battery life before it needs a recharge, it’s pretty travel-friendly. Check out my hands-on review for more thoughts on the watch.

Portable Charger: Jackery Bolt

One item that lives in the camera backpack I always take with me is the Jackery Bolt portable charger. When you’re away from home or an outlet having a little extra juice is always a great EDC. You never want to get caught without a charge. What I love about the bolt is that it has a lightning connector built into the side of the power pack so I don’t need to carry an additional cable to charge my iPhone 8. It also has micro-USB for other devices and is available in $27 6000mAh or $40 10050mAh capacities.

The Spar Sling Bag from Mission Workshop

Lastly, if you need something to carry your EDC items in, The Spar from Mission Workshop is my favorite bag to take when I don’t need my full set of camera gear. It’s quick-adjusting sling strap, stylish looks and easy access compartments are just a few of the things I love about it. And then there’s the extremely satisfying latch system. At $215, it does carry a bit of a premium price tag, as does the rest of Mission Workshop’s gear, but that price is reflected in the quality design and construction of this sling bag.

These are all items I’ve done full video reviews of so be sure to check out the articles, videos and subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube channel to make sure you don’t miss any other upcoming videos.

