Home Depot under $100 tool sale includes Ryobi, DEWALT, Milwaukee, more

- Dec. 11th 2019 8:38 am ET

Home Depot has a new sale with a number of tools, accessories, and more for under $100. Free shipping is available in most instances, however, you can opt for in-store pickup across the board. Our top pick is the Ryobi 18V ONE+ 2-tool Combo Kit for $99. That’s down from the original $149 price tag and regular $130 going rate. This bundle includes both a drill and driver, two batteries, a wall charger, and a carrying case. It’s an easy gift this holiday season for the DIY enthusiast on your list. Not to mention, these 18V batteries are compatible with a large number of Ryobi tools. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for additional top picks.

Another standout offer is the RIDGID 4-Gallon Portable Wet and Dry Vaccum for $59.99. It typically goes for $70, which is a match of the best we’ve tracked. Not only does this portable vac go just about anywhere, it includes various auto detailing tools, an extendable hose, and replacement filters. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Jump into the rest of today’s sale for even more deals from top brands. Just a few of the big names currently on sale at Home Depot include DEWALT, Milwaukee, Husky, and more.

Ryobi 18V Drill/Driver Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (2) 1.5 Ah Batteries, 18-Volt Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque providing control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts.

