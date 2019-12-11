[Update: $160 off various models] Apple’s latest iPad Air hits one of its best prices yet from $400

- Dec. 11th 2019 1:49 pm ET

Update: Amazon is now taking $160 off select iPad Air models, marking the second-largest discount we’ve tracked all-time.

Target is currently taking $99 off Apple’s latest iPad Air Wi-Fi with prices starting at $399.99 shipped. Best Buy is also matching these prices at this time. That’s a match of amongst the best prices we’ve tracked to date.

Apple’s latest iPad Air sports a 10.5-inch Retina display, 8MP and 7MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil. All of which is powered by the new A12 64-bit SoC processor. This is a great middle-ground between Apple’s larger and smaller iPads currently on the market.

Make the most of your savings today and grab a new case as well. This option is available in various colors and offers enough protection without adding too much bulk. It also sports sleep and wake functionality, so you can easily use it in tandem with your iPad Air.

Apple iPad Air features:

  • 10.5-inch Retina Display with True Tone and wide Color
  • A12 Bionic chip
  • Touch ID Fingerprint Sensor and Apple Pay
  • 8MP back camera, 7MP FaceTime HD Front camera
  • Stereo speakers
  • 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Gigabit-class LTE cellular data
  • Up to 10 hours of battery life
  • Lightning Connector for charging and accessories
  • iOS 12 with group FaceTime  shared augmented reality experiences, screen time, and more

