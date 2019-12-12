Begin your DIY journey with BLACK+DECKER’s 2-tool combo kit at $50 (Reg. $80+)

Walmart is offering the BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX 2 Tool Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $50 shipped. For comparison, Amazon has a similar set for around $80 after coupons have been clipped, while it retails for up to $150 when not on sale. Offering up both a drill and impact driver, this is a great kit if you’re looking to pick up a DIYer a Christmas present. After using an impact driver personally, I almost never opt for a standard drill when doing normal household tasks. Plus, this kit is compatible with BLACK+DECKER’s 20V MAX lineup, making sure that your batteries will be compatible with a multitude of tools. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

The budget-focused buyer can use some of the savings on today’s lead deal to pick up BLACK+DECKER’s 42-piece drill set for around $8.50 Prime shipped. It has quite a few drilling essentials, including both Philips and flat bits, square, Torx, and more.

However, we did spot a larger 109-piece drill set on sale for $12.50 at Amazon earlier today. This setup includes more than the above 42-piece kit, bringing drill bits and more to your DIY bag.

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Combo Kit features:

The BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX* 2 Tool Drill/Impact Driver Combo Kit includes a Cordless Drill/ Driver and Impact Driver with battery and charger. The drill / driver provides up to 600 RPM speed for fast hole boring and screwdriving. The Impact Driver is designed to provide up to 3,000 RPM speed and 1,375 in/lbs of torque to drive long screws and bolts. Backed by a 2 year limited warranty, the 20V MAX* Drill includes a 20V MAX* Battery, Charger, and double ended driving bit. 1. 11 Position Clutch Drill to prevent stripping screws

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!