Get some of everything with BLACK+DECKER’s 109-Pc. Bit Set: $12.50 (Save 30%)

- Dec. 12th 2019 12:02 pm ET

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 109-piece Screwdriver/Drill Bit Set (BDA91109) for $12.49 shipped. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is within 36 cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This set offers a large variety of drill bits that are ready to work on wood, metal, plastic, and masonry. An included hard-shell carrying case keeps everything protected and organized. More than 925 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, BLACK+DECKER’s 42-piece Screwdriver Bit Set should do the trick for $9. You’ll sacrifice quite a few bits going this route, but you’ll shave nearly 30% off today’s spending.

While we’re talking tool accessories, don’t miss out on the DEWALT 5-piece Nutsetter Kit we spotted yesterday. You can nab it just $8, slashing 40% off what it’d typically cost.

BLACK+DECKER 109-Pc. Bit Set features:

  • Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry
  • Variety of 1-Inch and 2-Inch screw driving bits
  • Portable hard storage case
  • Ideal size of components for all types of projects
