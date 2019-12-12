Get some of everything with BLACK+DECKER’s 109-Pc. Bit Set: $12.50 (Save 30%)

Amazon is offering the BLACK+DECKER 109-piece Screwdriver/Drill Bit Set (BDA91109) for $12.49 shipped. That’s 30% off the going rate found at retailers like Target and is within 36 cents of the lowest Amazon offer we have tracked. This set offers a large variety of drill bits that are ready to work on wood, metal, plastic, and masonry. An included hard-shell carrying case keeps everything protected and organized. More than 925 Amazon shoppers have left an average rating of 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a stocking stuffer, BLACK+DECKER’s 42-piece Screwdriver Bit Set should do the trick for $9. You’ll sacrifice quite a few bits going this route, but you’ll shave nearly 30% off today’s spending.

While we’re talking tool accessories, don’t miss out on the DEWALT 5-piece Nutsetter Kit we spotted yesterday. You can nab it just $8, slashing 40% off what it’d typically cost.

BLACK+DECKER 109-Pc. Bit Set features:

Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry

Variety of 1-Inch and 2-Inch screw driving bits

Portable hard storage case

Ideal size of components for all types of projects

Variety of Drill Bits for wood, metal, plastic and masonry

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!