Amazon strips 40% off DEWALT’s 5-Pc. Nutsetter Kit, now $8 Prime shipped

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 5-piece Impact Ready Magnetic Nutsetter Kit (DW2235IR) for $7.99 Prime shipped. Note: shipping is currently delayed about one week. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. Today’s offer is 40% off the typical rate there and marks a new Amazon low. If you’ve used a nutsetter before, you’re probably aware that paint and metal shavings can get built up inside over time. Thankfully this set from DEWALT features recessed corners which “drives on flats” and “minimizes shavings.” Buyers will find 1/2, 1/4, 5/16, 3/8, and 7/16-inch bit sizes in this set. Rated 4.7/5 stars.

Unconvinced you need the featured deal? Perhaps your money would be put to better use with Makita’s Impact Gold Ultra-Magnetic Torsion Insert Bit Holder for $6. It’s two bucks less than the featured deal and is bound to make loads of projects easier thanks to a strong neodymium magnet that will keep bits locked in place.

For full-blown tool deals, swing by our roundup of Home Depot’s under $100 sale. Brands offered include Ryobi, DEWALT, Milwaukee, and more.

DEWALT 5-Pc. Nutsetter Kit features:

Product designed for use in Impact Drivers and Wrenches

Recessed Corners = drives on flats which minimizes shavings

Industrial strength magnet maximizes fastener retention

Extra-strength magnet for superior bit retention

