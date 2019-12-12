elago’s W4 Apple Watch Stand makes a great stocking stuffer at just $10

elago’s official Amazon storefront offers its W4 Apple Watch Stand in Aqua Blue for $9.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Having dropped from $12, you’ll still pay up to $15 for other styles of this dock. Today’s offer matches the Amazon all-time low and is the best we’ve seen in all of 2019. For those looking to show off their admiration of older Macs, this stand is the perfect accessory. It’s made of a soft silicone that won’t scratch your Apple Watch and holds the wearable in Nightstand mode while charging. This is also perfect for gifting to the Apple fan who already has it all. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 160 customers.

Save even more when you ditch the retro Apple flair in favor of this well-reviewed Apple Watch dock for $6 at Amazon. You’ll still enjoy a similar overall experience, as this stand still supports Nightstand mode and is comprised of a scratch-free TPU material. Though, this alternative does skimp out on the unique design.

If you’d prefer to deck out your Apple Watch with some iPod vibes instead, elago’s W6 vintage stand does just that and is on sale for the same $10 price tag as the lead deal.

elago W4 Apple Watch Stand features:

Works with all Apple Watch Series (1,2,3,4 and 5) and is compatible with Apple Watch Nightstand Mode. This retro stand was designed to look like the old 1998 iMac. When you place your Apple Watch in the stand, enjoy the nostalgic feel of using an older Mac monitor. Simply place your Apple Watch on the stand to charge your watch; keep this stand near your bed to allow use of key functions such as alarm clocks and messages.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!