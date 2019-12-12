While online multiplayer support has paved the way for friends to game with each other no matter where they are, it does seem to have taken some of focus away from couch co-op support in many games. Thankfully a Fortnite update has been pushed out today that hopefully signals a shift towards local split-screen support in other games too.

There are some limitations when it comes to the new feature, but it is Epic Games’ first attempt and the company has promised to continue improving it. Continue reading to find out everything we know.

A Fortnite update that puts the spotlight on couch co-op

Earlier today, Epic Games rolled out Fortnite v11.30. While this Fortnite update brings visual changes to the ammo indicator and makes preparations for the upcoming Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker live event in two days, the most notable and surprising feature has to be split-screen support.

At launch, Fortnite’s split-screen feature is limited to duos and squad game types. It may spread to others, but we’d understand if it never works on solo as screen-lookers would have a field day when getting paired up with a friend.

One other limitation in the Fortnite update is which platforms actually support it. It’s available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles, leaving PC and Nintendo Switch players behind. While disappointing, it does seem feasible that Nintendo Switch lacks the power to actually support simultaneous two-player gameplay. After all, I’ve witnessed loads frame drops when playing on my own.

The only excuse I can identify regarding the lack of PC support is that there may not be enough players interested to justify the cost of development. That being said, if enough PC gamers provide feedback, Epic Games could bring the feature there as well.

Availability

The update is available now, but split-screen support is limited to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles as mentioned earlier. There’s no word if this specific feature will ever make it to PC or Nintendo Switch. This makes now a great time to pick up a steel black DualShock 4 or Elite Series 2 Xbox One controller.

9to5Toys’ Take

I really cannot convey how happy I am to see this update debut. Couch co-op is the way I’ve always preferred to play with friends, so I take it personally when new games are released and lack support for it. To circumvent this frequent limitation, I bought a special LG monitor that allows me to display four inputs at once, but that doesn’t help when a friend doesn’t own a console, let alone the same game. My hope is that considering just how big Fortnite is, this update will push other developers to prioritize this often overlooked, yet beloved feature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!