Google Pixel 4/XL is $150 off, ships with Nest Hub + 3-mo. of Mint Mobile serice

B&H is taking $150 off various Pixel 4/XL models but sweetening the deal further with the inclusion of Google’s Nest Hub and three months of Mint Mobile service. Here’s a complete breakdown, you can pick up the smartphone alone from $695, matching our previous mentions this month. You’ll see the free Nest Hub added checkout ($79 value) alongside three months of 12GB Mint Mobile service as well ($45 value). This is the best effective value we’ve tracked to date.

Google Pixel 4 delivers a complete redesign offering nearly 25 hours of battery life, 12 and 16MP cameras, alongside up to 128GB worth of internal storage, and HDR+ capabilities. Learn more in our hands-on review. Meanwhile, Nest Hub is a nice addition with its built-in display, access to various streaming services, and more. Mint Mobile meanwhile is one of the best up-and-coming pre-paid services out there, delivering 12GB of monthly data at an affordable rate. Google Pixel 4 and Nest Hub are both well-rated across the board.

Put today’s savings towards a Spigen Pixel 4 case at $7.50. This model offers a rugged design without adding too much bulk. You’ll still get access to tactile buttons and Spigen’s well-known air cushion technology.

Don’t forget, you can score Motorola’s Moto G7 Android Smartphone at a new low of $197 (34% off).

Google Pixel 4 features:

Pixel 4 can take a picture of the Milky Way with one tap, in Night Sight mode. It’s called astrophotography, and it’s one of the many features that make Pixel one of the best low-light cameras in the galaxy. Adjust the exposure balance of your photos before you take the shots. Powerful controls let you manipulate the color and exposure of the different elements in your picture.

