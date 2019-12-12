iOttie smartphone car mounts on sale from $8, including new all-time lows

We’ve spotted a number of iOttie deals this morning at Amazon, headlined by the Easy One Touch 2 iPhone/Android Car Mount for $7.99 Prime shipped. Regularly around $15, today’s offer is the best we’ve tracked all-time. This simple mount can handle most mainstream devices on the market today up to 3.2-inch in width. The telescoping arm lets you get even closer if needed. Perfect for long car rides and trips. iOttie is responsible for some of our favorite car mounts on the market today. Amazon customers largely agree, with nearly 16,000 leaving a 4/5 star rating. More iOttie deals below.

Amazon also has the iOttie Easy One Touch Mini Smartphone Car Mount for $8.99 Prime shipped. You can find the CD Player variety on sale for the same price too. For comparison, these smartphone accessories typically sell for $15. iOttie makes some of the best car mounts out there. The One Touch Mini lineup offers a smaller footprint and a simpler lock/release system. Grab the CD version and make use of that out-dated spot in your vehicle that you probably didn’t use anyways. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

The upgraded Easy One Touch 3 is also on sale today with its universal locking system and bundled car charger for $15.99. It typically sells for $25. Learn more here.

iOttie Easy One Touch 2 features:

Easy one touch mounting system locks and releases the device with just a push of a finger; Super sticky gel pad sticks securely to most surfaces, yet is still easily removable (please note, most likely will not work on leather/ vinyl dashboards)

Compatible Device :iPhone X/XR/X Max/XS Max/XS/8/8 Plus/7/7 Plus/6/6 Plus/5s/5c/5/4S; Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus/S8 Plus/S8 Edge/S7/S6/S5/S4/S3/S2/Note 8/5/4/3/2; HTC One M8; Google Nexus 5/4; LG G2/G3. Please note: This product opens to 3.2 inches in width, which makes it compatible with the iPhone 6 Plus which is 3.09 inches in width

New telescopic arm adds 2 inches to allow for closer device viewing.The stickiness of the suction cup is infinite just rinse with warm water and air dry and this will restore the gel pad to like new condition

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews and more!