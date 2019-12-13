DJI Mavic 2 Pro touts a 31-minute flight time at $1,079 (Refurb, Orig. $1,729)

Wellbots is currently offering an exclusive discount for 9to5Toys readers on the certified refurbished DJI Mavic 2 Pro for $1,079 shipped when applying code 9TO5REFURB at checkout. Having originally sold for $1,729, we’ve more recently been seeing a new condition model fetch $1,379 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s offer saves you $300, beats our Black Friday mention by $170, and marks one of the best discounts we’ve tracked on the quadcopter. Mavic 2 Pro pairs a 31-minute flight time with enhanced omnidirectional obstacle sensing and other high-end features. Plus, a 20MP 4K camera and gimbal system upgrade your aerial photography game. This model comes backed by Wellbots’ refurbished warranty policy. Rated 4.9/5 stars from over 500 customers and you can head over to DroneDJ for extra details.

DJI Mavic 2 Pro features:

  • Hasselblad 20MP UHD 4K Gimbal Camera
  • 1″ CMOS + f/2.8-f/11 Adjustable Aperture
  • 10-Bit Dlog-M + 10-Bit HDR Video
  • OcuSync 2.0 Transmission Technology
  • Up to 31 Minutes of Flight Time
  • Omnidirectional Obstacle Sensing
  • Hyperlapse Time-Lapse Mode
  • Remote Controller Included

