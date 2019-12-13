Sevenhugs Smart Remote U gets 40% discount to new low at $120, more from $50

Today only, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Sevenhugs Smart Remote U for $119.99 shipped. Also available as part of its Deals of the Day. Down from the usual $200 price tag, today’s offer saves you 40%, beats our previous mention by $30, and is a new all-time low by $10. Featuring a touchscreen display, Smart Remote U is one of the latest releases from Sevenhugs. Not only does it simplify your home theater by controlling connected TVs and speakers, but it also works with everything from Philips Hue lights to smart plugs and more. Rated 3.9/5 stars and be sure to give our announcement coverage a look for extra details. Head below for more.

We’re also seeing the Logitech Harmony Smart Control Remote with Hub for $49.99 shipped at Best Buy. That’s good for a $20 discount from the going rate, matches our previous mention, and is the best available. Logitech’s Smart Control includes a smartphone and Alexa-enabled hub, allowing you to command your home theater with just a single remote. One of the best parts of Logitech’s Harmony lineup is that it works even without internet thanks to entirely local control. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 3,300 customers.

For more options that may be a better fit for your setup, check out our selection of the best universal remotes for every budget and home theater system from $10.

Sevenhugs Smart Remote U features:

Control TVs, lights and stereos with this black Sevenhugs smart remote. The intuitive touch screen offers simplicity, and the Smart Remote companion app allows the user to customize the remote’s interface for different devices. This Sevenhugs smart remote lets you connect electronics and services via Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, infrared and smart hubs for a simple installation.

