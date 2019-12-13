The Soundcore Wakey is a Bluetooth speaker, alarm clock, and Qi charger at $75

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its Soundcore Wakey Bluetooth Speaker and Qi Wireless Charger for $74.99 shipped. Down 25% from its regular rate, this is a match for our last mention and is the best available. Offering up a combination Bluetooth speaker, wireless charger, and alarm clock, Wakey is a unique bedside table addition. It gives you stereo audio, an FM tuner, and white noise as well to help you fall asleep. Plus, the Qi charger is 7.5W for iPhone and 10W for Android, making sure you wake up to a ready-to-go device. Rated 4.1/5 stars and you can learn more in our hands-on review.

Nomad Base Station

If you’d rather use a separate charger, speaker, and alarm clock to save cash, we have the setup for you. Anker’s Wireless Charger is $15 at Amazon right now, giving you the ability to ditch your bedside plug in favor of a cord-free design. For the speaker, Amazon’s Echo Dot with Clock is a great option at $35. Even if you purchase both of these items, you’re only spending $50, which leaves you with an additional $25 still left in your wallet.

Don’t forget that you can currently save up to 40% on retro-inspired Marshall Bluetooth speakers starting at $200. You’ll enjoy a classic styling here with Marshall’s signature sound, making these a great addition to any room in your home.

Anker Soundcore Wakey features:

Hassle-free wireless fast charging

Easily Pre-Set your favorite FM radio stations or connect your device via Bluetooth or aux cable

Choose from 10 different sounds, including the FM radio, to set up to 15 individual alarms

Instantly synchronize Wakey using the Sound core app, or use the built-in touch bar for fast access

