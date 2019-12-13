Save up to 40% on retro-inspired Marshall Bluetooth speakers starting at $200

Amazon currently offers the Marshall Stanmore II Bluetooth Speaker for $199.99 shipped. You’ll also find it available at Best Buy for the same price. Having dropped from $340, today’s offer saves you over 40% and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Marshall’s speaker comes covered in a classic design reminiscent of guitar amps as well as other retro audio gear and packs equally as appealing sound quality. Powered by an 80W system, this speaker allows you to customize its audio output with analogue controls on the top panel or via a companion smartphone app. Bluetooth connectivity shines for ease of use, but there’s RCA or 3.5mm inputs, as well. Rated 4.3/5 stars from over 245 customers. More below.

If you’re looking for an even more capable speaker, look no further than Marshall’s Woburn II. It’s currently discounted to $349.99 shipped at Amazon and Best Buy, which is down from the usual $500 going rate. Today’s offer is the second-best that we’ve tracked and has only been outdone once before by the Black Friday mention. This model shares a similar design to the Stanmore II, but packs 110W of audio output, higher-end drivers, and more. Read 4.4/5 stars.

Should portability be a must when it comes to your listening needs, UE’s WONDERBOOM IPX7 Bluetooth Speaker is currently on sale for $40. That’s $30 off the going rate and a match of the Black Friday discount.

Marshall Stanmore II features:

Play your favorite tunes almost anywhere with this Marshall Stanmore speaker. It has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, so you can listen to music without remotes or wires, and its two 15W Class D amplifiers ensure precise, clean sound. This Marshall Stanmore speaker has a textured vinyl covering for added durability and style.

